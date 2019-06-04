At least 4 killed, 2 injured in mass shooting in Australian city of Darwin

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - At least four people were killed and two injured in a mass shooting in the Australian city of Darwin on Tuesday (June 4).

The Guardian reported that Northern Territory police have arrested the shooter, who was described as a Caucasian male about 45 years old and wearing high-visibility workwear.

The man walked into the Palms Motel on Darwin's Esplanade and opened fire with a pump-action shotgun just before 6pm on Tuesday, according to witnesses.

"At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot," Northern Territory police duty superintendent Lee Morgan told the Guardian.

Police first received calls about the shooting at 5.50pm local time.

There were reports of a fifth fatality outside the city centre, but this was not confirmed by the authorities.

The suspect was arrested in Stuart Park without incident at 6.45pm. Charges were expected to be pressed against him on Wednesday.





Police at the crime scene on June 4, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"He shot up all the rooms and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told the ABC.

The Northern Territory police commissioner was set to address the media on Tuesday evening.

The moment the alleged Darwin gunman arrested in CBD. Up to 5 believed dead. @abcnews @abcdarwin pic.twitter.com/U2ukTDJjrl — Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) June 4, 2019