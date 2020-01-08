WORLD

1 Aussie PM under fire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing mounting criticism over his handling of the catastrophic bush fires that have killed at least 25 people and destroyed almost 2,000 homes. Mr Morrison has been accused of being unresponsive, stubborn, insensitive and more concerned about perceptions than policy.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Bids for digital bank licences

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has received 21 applications for up to five digital bank licences. Seven of the bids were for up to two full bank licences to serve retail and corporate customers, while the other 14 were for up to three wholesale bank licences limited to non-retail clients.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Man fined for harassment

Mark Lin Youcheng, 27, co-founder and director of an animal welfare group, posted an online comment wrongly accusing Ms Soon Kim Choo of being the driver who struck a shelter dog in a hit-and-run accident, leading to her getting harassment calls and text messages. Lin was fined $1,400 after pleading guilty to a harassment charge.

WORLD

4 HK moves to deal with virus

Hong Kong is contemplating granting new powers to deal with the mystery virus from Wuhan as people rush to snap up N95 masks in scenes reminiscent of the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003. The Department of Health said yesterday that it will gazette a Bill to amend the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance today.



PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



OPINION

5 Flaw of 'bad guy' fallacy

The fallacy that killing or capturing a "bad guy" is the key to solving a complex problem has undermined United States foreign policy for decades. And it is unlikely that the idea will fare any better after last week's killing of Major-General Qassem Soleimani (above), says journalist Gideon Rachman.

HOME

6 7 awards for top SMU grads

The grandchildren of Hong Leong Group's founder, the late Kwek Hong Png, have bestowed an endowment gift to the Singapore Management University (SMU) in his honour. Starting in the current academic year and continuing in perpetuity, $70,000 will be split into seven awards of $10,000 each to be given to the top graduating students from each cohort.

HOME

7 Working on applying 5G tech

Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and StarHub launched the NYP-StarHub Application & Experience Centre for 5G, a new centre that focuses on the application of 5G technology. One of the projects already being worked on is a tie-up with Singapore General Hospital for real-time remote monitoring of emergency patients.

BUSINESS

8 More shophouses for sale

With robust demand for shophouses last year, the start of this year saw the latest slew of such investment properties up for sale. A pair of conservation shophouses in Tras Street, in Tanjong Pagar, is on the market with a guide price of $12 million for the larger property and $10.8 million for the smaller unit.

SPORT

9 Shooters aim for more gold

The Singapore Shooting Association has welcomed the prospect of India hosting the sport's events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Republic's shooters have traditionally performed well in India, winning five golds at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and earning two Olympics spots in 2016.

LIFE

10 String quartet set for debut

New string ensemble Concordia Quartet will make its debut at Wild Rice's Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre on Feb 1. This is the first time a full-time string quartet has emerged in Singapore since the T'ang Quartet in 1992.

