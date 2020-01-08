HK seeking more powers to tackle mystery flu

The Hong Kong authorities are seeking more power, including compulsory notification and the right to quarantine, to deal with the mystery flu originating from Wuhan, as people rush to snap up N95 masks - a development reminiscent of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003.

The Department of Health yesterday said it would gazette a Bill to amend the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance today.

The amended law will include this new virus as a "severe respiratory disease associated with a novel infectious agent", making it mandatory to alert officials. It will take effect the same day as the gazette.

"It will boost Hong Kong's ability to detect this disease," said a government spokesman, who added that the law will strengthen the territory's ability to step up surveillance and control measures.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam had earlier spoken at length on the topic, telling reporters ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting that the amendment will give the health authorities legal powers to quarantine those suspected of contracting the unidentified virus.

Currently, doctors and hospitals inform the authorities of patients who have recently visited Wuhan on a voluntary basis.

Mrs Lam sought to reassure the public, adding that health checks have been beefed up at border points. All passengers taking the two high-speed trains passing through Wuhan daily will have extra temperature checks.

"In response to concerns in the community, I demanded that departments strengthen measures on all borders, especially at the West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus," said the Chief Executive.

The tricky thing about the pneumonia-like disease is that it has yet to be categorised, so the authorities in Hong Kong will list it as a new kind of infectious disease that can affect respiratory tracts, she said.

Mrs Lam also urged people to beware of fake information online, stressing that there is no confirmation so far that the cases in Hong Kong are linked to the outbreak in Wuhan.

As of yesterday, the unidentified virus has landed 30 people in isolation in Hong Kong since New Year's Eve. Thirteen have been discharged and the others are in stable condition.

Symptoms of the mystery illness include high fever, difficulty in breathing and lung lesions, the Wuhan health commission has said.

There are 59 cases in Wuhan for now, but no fatalities.

The Chinese authorities are in the midst of identifying the virus, said to be linked to a seafood market in Wuhan that sells game meat. They have ruled out highly contagious viruses such as Sars, bird flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome and the adenovirus.

Local media reported that supplies of the N95 mask - widely used during the outbreak in Hong Kong - are running low, with people snapping them up because of fears linked to China's cover-up during the 2002 to 2003 Sars outbreak which killed more than 800 people worldwide.

At least three online platforms and 15 of 21 pharmacies said they had no more N95 masks, reported the South China Morning Post.

It added that four of the remaining six pharmacies doubled prices to more than HK$24 (S$4.20) a piece.

Singapore said on Sunday that its first suspected case, involving a three-year-old girl from China with pneumonia who visited Wuhan, is not linked to the cluster there.

But the Health Ministry said Singapore is likely to see more suspected cases that will need to be investigated.