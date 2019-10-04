Asian Insider Oct 4: Hong Kong uses emergency law to ban masks for protesters

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency law to ban masks at protests; Japan stands by to handle risks to economy; US and North Korea to resume nuclear talks this weekend; and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

HONG KONG USES EMERGENCY LAW TO BAN MASKS AT PROTESTS

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has resorted to an emergency law to ban protesters from wearing masks at rallies, in a move to tamp down escalating unrest that has rocked the financial hub for months.

The ban takes effect from Saturday, and offenders face a jail term of up to one year or a fine of HK$25,000 (S$4,400). Protesters remained defiant and barricaded roads on Friday, with more violent clashes expected as the ban intensified anger on the city streets instead.

Other stories on the Hong Kong protest:

Shot teenager was violent, says prosecutor: The 18-year-old protester shot at close-range by Hong Kong police was more violent than others, a prosecutor told the court on Friday. Mr Tsang Chi Kin, who is in hospital in a stable condition, has been charged with rioting and assaulting a police officer.

MTR plea: The operator of Hong Kong's subway has appealed to protesters to stop damaging facilities on the network, which has been the scene of clashes between demonstrators and police throughout the months-long protests.

Mahathir says Carrie Lam should resign: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam should resign over the ongoing protests in the Asian financial hub which show no signs of abating.

A helping hand: Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing will donate HK$1 billion (S$176 million) to support local small and medium sized businesses, a move that comes as the city's economy has been roiled by pro-democracy protests.

JAPAN PLEDGES ECONOMIC SUPPORT IF RISKS INTENSIFY

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said his government is ready to take "all possible steps" if risks to the economy intensified, signalling a fiscal-stimulus boost in the event this month's sales tax hike triggers a sharp downturn in growth.

Japan’s sales tax was raised on Tuesday to 10 per cent from 8 per cent, to help reduce state debt.

Sales tax hike and Abe’s legacy: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s political legacy could be at risk if the recent sales tax hike causes the economy to tank.

US AND NORTH KOREA RESUME NUCLEAR TALKS THIS WEEKEND

Negotiators for the United States and North Korea will resume talks over Pyongyang's nuclear programme this weekend, but it is unclear if they will make progress after months of deadlock.

The meeting in Stockholm will be the first formal working-level talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June.

Latest North Korea missile launch: The Pentagon said the latest missile tested by North Korea seems to have launched from a sea-based platform and not a submarine.

NZ ENDS POLICY RESTRICTING MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REFUGEES

New Zealand has abolished a policy which imposes restrictions on refugees from Middle Eastern and African countries, after months of growing pressure.

The policy, labelled racist by refugee advocates, had dogged the administration of Prime Minister Jacinda Adern, who is perceived as a champion of migrants and refugees.

EXCHANGE 106 DETHRONES TWIN TOWERS AS MALAYSIA’S TALLEST

Standing at 492m, Exchange 106 has taken over from the landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur as the tallest building in Malaysia.

The skyscraper is located at Tun Razak Exchange, an upcoming financial district in the capital originally developed by troubled state fund 1MDB and named after Tun Razak Hussein, Malaysia’s second prime minister and father of ex-premier Najib Razak.

It is 40m higher than the Twin Towers, which was completed in 1998 during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first stint as prime minister.

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Crying over onions: India’s government is facing another onion crisis. The price of the food staple has tripled in recent weeks, worrying consumers already faced with a slowing economy and rising unemployment.

Thai cave rescue: The first film on the dramatic rescue of a Thai school football team and their coach from a flooded cave will hit movie screens at the end of November, and feature the actual divers involved in the heroic effort.

No smoking: Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall shopping strip has been declared a no-smoking zone, making it Australia's highest-profile smoke-free outdoor area. The ban came into effect on Friday and smokers caught lighting up face a fine of A$100 (S$93).

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and have a good weekend.

Ai Leen