Asian Insider, May 20: China’s political meetings, back to school, Jokowi’s reforms

In today’s bulletin: Beijing is set for its two key political meetings, Asian economies prepare to send students back to studying in schools and colleges, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s agenda for second term, Indonesian economy hit, a different birthday bash for Singapore, and more.

REVIVING ECONOMY THE FOCUS OF CHINA'S PARLIAMENTARY MEET

Health screenings have been increased and security tightened for China's most important political meetings of the year due to take place tomorrow and on Friday.

While about 2,000 delegates will attend the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the apex political advisory body tomorrow (May 21), about 3,000 people will join in for the National People’s Congress on Friday.

The meetings, known collectively as Two Sessions, or lianghui, is keenly-watched as Beijing announces its economic growth target and military spending projections during the meetings, writes China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei.

All eyes will be on whether China unveils a multi trillion-dollar stimulus package, and if it will set a GDP target this year.

Though coronavirus has battered the Chinese economy, Beijing has been keen to pursue its target of eradicating poverty in the country by the end of this year. Observers will be taking note of statements on this front too.

Read also:

China Correspondent Elizabeth Law: Strict security measures and health screenings ahead of 'Two Sessions' in Beijing

Danson Cheong: Pandemic threatens to thwart China's anti-poverty drive

BACK TO SCHOOL

After several months of staying at home and pursuing virtual education, Asian economies are beginning to send students back to schools with new safe-distancing measures in place, with parents and teachers keeping a close watch on how this will work out.

In Singapore, schools are set to reopen on June 2, but daily classes on school premises will be held only for the graduating cohorts of students in Primary 6, Secondary 4 and 5. These students will need to wear masks or face shields while attending their lessons. All other students will alternate weekly between home-based learning and classes in school.

China has said it will reopen universities and more classes in kindergartens, elementary and middle schools from June 6 with anti-virus measures in place, but participation will be voluntary. Vietnam, which began to ease social distancing measures in late April, opened its schools in early May allowing millions of school children to return to class.

In South Korea, however, the discovery of two new coronavirus cases in high school students in Incheon resulted in 75 high schools asking students to return home. As per the government's direction, all schools were due to reopen for classes by June 1.

Meanwhile, in Japan, education enthusiasts are caught in a debate on the opportunity to reform education with coronavirus allowing for a proposed shift to a September start, from April currently, in line with that followed by many Western countries.

Read more:

Do children spread Covid-19?

UK's Cambridge University will hold its lectures online from October

TSAI ING-WEN'S SECOND TERM AGENDA

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s declaration that the island's relationship with China had reached a historical turning point and that Taipei couldn't accept becoming part of China under the "one country, two systems" principle as she was sworn in for her second and final term set the stage for difficult cross-strait ties ahead.

China's Taiwan Affairs office said Taiwan's reunification with China is “a historical necessity that cannot be stopped by anyone or any force”. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, sent his congratulations to Ms Tsai, in a rare high-level message from Washington to Taiwan's government.

On her priorities, Ms Tsai said that together with Covid-19 containment efforts, her administration would focus on keeping economic growth stable and ramp up national defence.

Read also:

Global Affairs Correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim: Time to step back from the brink over Taiwan

US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh: Taiwanese prefer US over mainland China by nearly 2 to 1: Pew survey

JOKOWI'S REFORMS IN JEOPARDY

Indonesian President Joko Widodo raised much hope after he returned to office for a second term after polls last year but now coronavirus is not only slowing down the country's economic growth, but also threatening his reform plans.

In the run-up to his re-election, the President vowed to overhaul the bureaucracy, shore up foreign investment and push through major infrastructure projects, writes Regional Correspondent Arlina Arshad. But now the economic outlook for the country appears bleak.

Also read:

Indonesia's capital extends coronavirus measures until June 4

CELEBRATING SINGAPORE'S 55TH BIRTHDAY DIFFERENTLY

Singapore will mark its 55th birthday on Aug 9 differently this year - allowing people to celebrate the day at home, in heartlands, and virtually in a format that will be very different from previous years. Also, for the first time, traditional elements like state flag fly-past, F-15SG fighter jet aerial display and the Red Lions free-fall jump will take place in different locations.

Read also:

Five things to know about NDP 2020

IN OTHER NEWS

CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATES EFFORTS TO EVACUATE MILLIONS AFFECTED BY CYCLONE: Rescue teams were struggling to evacuate millions of people in India and Bangladesh as heavy rains lashed two Indian states and parts of Bangladesh hours before Cyclone Amphan approached the Bay of Bengal. Safe distancing was proving to be a challenge in rescue efforts while officials were finding it difficult to find shelters, with many of the existing ones being used as coronavirus quarantine centres.

CHINA'S NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SHOWS VIRUS COULD BE CHANGING: Chinese doctors are seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases in the north-east region compared to the original outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stamp it out.

UBER TO MOVE ASIA-PACIFIC HQ OUT OF SINGAPORE: Uber will be moving its Asia-Pacific headquarters out of Singapore in the next 12 months as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rattle its business. The Asia-Pacific hub will be relocated to another place in the region. The US-based firm will also lay off about 3,000 more people globally.

