Coronavirus: Beijing to reopen universities, more classes in elementary, middle schools

BEIJING (XINHUA, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Beijing will reopen universities, more classes in elementary and middle schools, as well as kindergartens, according to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission yesterday (Wed).

From June 6, graduating students of colleges and universities can return, on a voluntary basis, to campuses where anti-virus measures will be implemented, according to the commission.

Kindergartens where such measures have been implemented will reopen from June 8, but parents can decide if they want to send their kids back to the kindergartens.

All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders will be back for classes on June 8.

Other primary school grades will remain closed until further notice.

Li Yi, spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, told a press conference that the timetable of the English listening test of the national college entrance examination will be held on June 20 and 21.

The physical test of the national college entrance examination will be held on June 13 and 14.

On April 27, about 50,000 students in their final year of senior high school returned to class in Beijing and about 80,000 students in their final year of junior high school in Beijing returned to school on May 11.

Feng Luzhao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that education departments and schools should liaise with health authorities and nearby medical institutions to form mechanisms of coordination in the fight against the virus.

Schools should also step up the monitoring of the health condition of teachers and students, he said, adding that those who are sick must be prohibited from going to school.

The density of personnel should also be strictly controlled in schools to keep a safe social distance, Feng added.