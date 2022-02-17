Asian Insider: Asia on edge over Ukraine | The Eileen Gu phenomenon

A potential war in eastern Europe – the simmering conflict on Ukraine’s border with Russia – has cast a cloud over Asia with significant consequences for the region that risks getting caught in the crossfire, ST correspondents report in the latest Asian Insider special.

China is aligned with Russia, but unlikely to support any Ukraine invasion. India’s walking a tightrope between Moscow and Washington. Taiwan and Japan are watching closely and treading carefully, while in Australia – influenced by its Western ties – there’s a growing sense that war may be inevitable. Ukraine, meanwhile, remains calm.

