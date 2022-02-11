How Americans are viewing the Winter Olympics in Beijing

WASHINGTON - NBC sports anchor Mike Tirico and his co-host Savannah Guthrie last Thursday (Feb 3) opened their network's coverage of the Winter Games in Beijing by addressing China's controversial human rights record head-on.

Noting the United States' diplomatic boycott of the Games, Mr Tirico acknowledged "the US government's declaration that the Chinese Communist Party is guilty of committing genocide on the Uighur Muslim population in the western Xinjiang region".

"That's a charge that China denies," said Mr Tirico, who later hosted an interview of China experts who discussed the state's alleged repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

NBC, which has the American broadcasting rights to the Winter Games, also featured a segment on human rights abuses in China.

The NBC broadcast reflected how Americans have perceived the Winter Games in Beijing: by focusing strongly on China's shortcomings, from its human rights record to its use of fake snow and threat of spyware.

The New York Times published a commentary on Tuesday with the headline: "In the 'Genocide Olympics', Are We All Complicit?", and in a similar vein, CNN ran a commentary last week calling the Games "the most awkward Olympics".

Both pieces flagged accusations of "genocide" and Beijing's holding of Hong Kong political prisoners.

Beijing has denied allegations of abuses in Xinjiang. It has also said that Hong Kong issues are China's internal affairs.

On Wednesday, China said the US "genocide" allegation is a lie of the century, which fully exposes its sinister intention of politicising the Winter Olympics and maliciously smearing China with Xinjiang-related issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, publications like Time.com flagged Beijing's use of artificial snow, questioning how sustainable the practice was, while the conservative magazine National Review ran an op-ed by Republican senator Ben Sasse blasting China's app for Olympic athletes and spectators as a "literal Chinese spyware".

On one hand, said analysts, the US reception of the Winter Games was a reminder that sports is political.

"All of this is a firm reminder that the Olympics are not simply the Olympics - they are a platform for wider social and political dynamics," said Pacific University political scientist Jules Boykoff, a retired soccer player who has represented the US in international competitions.

He noted that similar dynamics were seen around the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, when the US protested Russia's anti-gay policies.

On the other hand, criticisms of China have been amplified by a general wariness in the US towards China, say analysts.