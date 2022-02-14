Feel the spiritual power of Japan's remote islands

KYUSHU - In the name of love, Ms Yurina Okubo ditched the bright city lights of Fukuoka for the remote island of Iki, 93km off the coast of Nagasaki prefecture.

"The men from the offshore islands are warmer and friendlier," says Ms Okubo, a 29-year-old former dolphin trainer who uprooted after marriage to an Iki native. She works at Nagasaki's first craft beer brewery.

Aptly named Island Brewery (249 Katsumotoura, Iki, Nagasaki; tel: +81-92-042-0010; open: 10am to 10pm daily; go to iki-island.co.jp), the taproom used to be home to a shochu (Japanese hard liquor) distillery that was founded in 1887.

This was not without coincidence. Iki is where barley shochu was born in the 16th century, and the seven distilleries still on the island continue to reap awards for the robust and complex flavours of their shochu.

But the distillery's fifth-generation owner Tomosuke Harada, 46, decided to switch to craft beer, giving the place a makeover last year while leaving untouched the Edo-era facade that characterises the shopping street which the distillery sits on.

"The thinking was that by doing something different, we could help rejuvenate local tourism and build excitement," Ms Okubo says.

She does have a point.

Japan's offshore islands face serious competition for travellers when the nation eases its Covid-19 border control measures and opens up to tourists.

I meet her on a five-day, four-night hosted trip to Kyushu, with the itinerary focusing on the offshore islands of Iki and Amami-Oshima. I have also visited the Goto Islands on a previous trip.

But if I may be honest, Iki would otherwise not have been anywhere near the top of my list of places in Japan to visit.

Japan has 47 prefectures and, in a recent column, I have noted how most avid travellers have a bucket list to finish visiting all the regions.

The 47 prefectures are located across five "main islands", the largest of which is Honshu, where metropolises such as Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka are situated. Completing the quintet are Hokkaido, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa.