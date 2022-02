TOKYO - From the summit of the 3,776m-tall Mount Fuji to the emptiest of plains in rural Hokkaido with nothing else in sight for miles, the inviting lights of a vending machine beckon passers-by to slot in some change for a drink.

Any visitor to Japan will be struck by how ubiquitous these machines - known as jido hanbaiki in Japanese - are, and it will come as no surprise that Japan lays claim to the honour of having the world's highest density of vending machines per capita.