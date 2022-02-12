Ukraine war cloud over Asia

When Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping just before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, they issued an exceptional 5,300-word joint statement that described the friendship between their two countries as having "no limits".

Significantly, China came out for the first time against Nato expansion, backing Russia's objection to Ukraine joining the Western military alliance.

"The sides oppose further enlargement of Nato and call on the North Atlantic alliance to abandon its ideologised Cold War approaches, to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries..." the text read, albeit with no mention of Ukraine.

