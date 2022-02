BEIJING - After winning her second Olympic medal, a remarkable feat by any standards, much less one by an 18-year-old making her Games debut, one question continues to surround freestyle skier Eileen Gu: Why is she so secretive about her nationality status?

Even as China's propaganda machinery throws itself entirely behind the American-born athlete representing China, a debate has ensued online about the apparent double standard in allowing the skier to hold dual nationalities.