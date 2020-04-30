Asian Insider, April 30: Spotlight on coronavirus testing, Beijing flight bookings soar, China rebutts Trump, and Anwar not crazy to be PM

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Our correspondents examine how nations are tackling Covid-19 testing, China navigates a way out of its lockdown, DBS posts 29% Q1 profit drop, another Bollywood darling dies, and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

TESTING TIMES IN ASIA

Nations’ efforts in testing for the new coronavirus have come under scrutiny, as the global number of confirmed cases shows no sign of levelling off. In this special package, the Straits Times’ correspondents examine how various economies are tackling the issue.

China has dramatically ramped up test-kit production, with e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba’s Tmall offering appointments for nucleic acid tests at 258 yuan (S$51) each, China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei writes. India is betting on cheaper, domestically produced tests after finding issues with kits imported from China, India bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy reports.

In Indonesia, authorities are expecting a big jump in cases as more tests are conducted, after data showed that over 2,200 people died of Covid-19 symptoms but were not recorded as victims of the disease. South Korea’s early action in developing test kits helped curb the spread of the virus on its shores, while Japan - reeling from growing contagion after initially limiting tests - is now racing to raise capacity to 20,000 cases a day. Taiwan has also lifted the bar for testing as it braces for a potential outbreak.

Delve deeper:

Singapore in good position to do mass testing, experts say

Dead coronavirus particles muddy test outcomes

CHINA VENTURES OUT

Travel demand surged in Beijing as the capital lowered its coronavirus emergency level on Thursday (April 30), relaxing rules for domestic travellers from low-risk areas. Flight bookings from Beijing rose 15 times on Chinese travel platform Qunar within 30 minutes of the news, while searches for holiday packages and hotels tripled.

Across China, at least 50 cities have handed out over 6 billion yuan of vouchers to spur the country’s army of consumers to spend in the aftermath of the coronavirus. Vouchers are more effective than cash in boosting consumption to drive economic recovery, but with people still wary of venturing outside and unemployment on the rise, rebound may still be some time away.

Read more:

China's factories struggle to fire in April as export slump deepens

China should encourage cloud tourism

MALAYSIA CRACKS THE WHIP

Malaysian opposition MP Fuziah Salleh pleaded not guilty to charges of spreading fake news about chaos at Johor customs, after she allegedly shared a video post purportedly showing workers rushing back to Malaysia from Singapore after the island state introduced its circuit breaker measures. Police said the video was of a fire drill last year. Fuziah faces up to two years’ jail and a fine, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Johor police arrested 64 people for flouting the country’s movement control order on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 3,400, most of whom have been charged in court. The Malaysian Bar expressed concern that MCO rule breakers have been handed excessive sentences or treated unfairly, Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan writes.

DBS BRACES FOR BAD DEBT

South-east Asia’s largest lender DBS Group Holdings posted its first quarterly profit drop since 2017, after setting aside hefty provisions for bad debt amid the coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices. Net income fell 29 per cent to S$1.17 billion in the three months ended March 31.

The oil and gas sector accounts for the biggest chunk of DBS’ loans to industries hit by the pandemic, totalling S$23 billion, and the bank expects to make further allowances to support the industry. It identified seven other industries directly affected by the slowdown, including the aviation, tourism, hotel, retail and F&B sectors.

‘DON’T DRAG US IN’, CHINA TELLS TRUMP

China has no interest in interfering in the United States’ presidential election, its foreign ministry said, after US President Donald Trump told the media that he believes Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus is proof that it will “do anything” to make him lose his re-election bid in November. Rather, Beijing hopes “the people of the US will not drag China into its election politics”, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Mr Trump has been heaping blame on China for the pandemic that has killed more than 60,000 people in the US and thrown its economy into a deep recession. The Republican president has been accused of not acting early enough to prepare the country for the spread of the deadly disease, putting in jeopardy his hopes for another four-year term.

IN OTHER NEWS

ANWAR ‘NOT CRAZY TO BE PM’: Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's claim that he was impatient to take over the premiership. He admitted, however, that he was disappointed for not having had a chance at the top job throughout his nearly 40-year political career.

RISHI KAPOOR’S DEATH ‘END OF AN ERA’: In what has been a terrible week for the Bollywood film fraternity, veteran actor and romantic hero Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, aged 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His death comes within 24 hours of the passing away of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, 53.

MCDONALD’S NOT COMING BACK SO SOON: McDonald’s has extended the closure of its Singapore restaurants beyond May 5 despite being allowed to reopen and not having any new Covid-19 cases linked to its staff or diners. The fast-food chain said it would continue to pay employees during the closure.

That’s it for today. Thank you for reading. Stay safe and check back tomorrow for more good stories.

Magdalene