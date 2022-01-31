As Tiger year roars in, a look at the region's wild cats and freshwater fish

Three sightings of leopard cats last year on Pulau Ubin herald hope that there are more of the nationally critically endangered species than initially believed.

Published on Saturday, the record joins just two published reports of Singapore's last wild cat on the island - in 2014 and 1997.

Mammal scientist Marcus Chua of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum said the recent sightings of the leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) on Pulau Ubin are "good news" as they show that the island has a resident population and its habitat can support the species.

