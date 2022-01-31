Hope for saving S'pore's last wild cat

SINGAPORE - Three sightings of leopard cats last year on Pulau Ubin herald hope that there are more of the nationally critically endangered species than initially believed.

Published on Saturday, the record joins just two published reports of Singapore's last wild cat on the island - in 2014 and 1997.

Mammal scientist Marcus Chua of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum said the recent sightings of the leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) on Pulau Ubin are "good news" as they show that the island has a resident population and its habitat can support the species.

"Previous records of leopard cats on Pulau Ubin were rather sporadic and we could not be sure if they were of the same animal," he said. "What would be better news is when there is evidence that leopard cats are breeding on Ubin."

He noted that the public contributed to the sightings and welcomed more people to submit their observations to the museum to aid in conservation.

Fewer than 50 leopard cats remain in Singapore and its surrounding islands, based on the last rigorous population study in 2012, he said.

They prowl Singapore's forests by night, with their spotted hides cloaked in darkness.

But the camouflage cannot shield Singapore's last remaining wild cats from humans. Vehicles, in particular, are a major threat to these cats, which often find themselves on roads due to forest fragmentation.

Sadly, leopard cats are most frequently sighted as roadkill, said Dr Vilma D'Rozario, co-director of the Singapore Wildcat Action Group. At least four have been killed along roads in places such as Changi and Mandai in the past 10 years.

This shy species - about the size of a domestic cat - lives in secondary forests and mangroves. It mainly hunts small creatures such as rats and frogs.

To safeguard the species, the National Parks Board (NParks) is working to develop green corridors to enable the cats to find new mates and avoid speeding cars.

Dr D'Rozario said: "Strengthening connectivity between forest fragments will definitely help the cats find food and company.

"It's a pity that much of Tengah forest is lost, because if that had been preserved, they could make their way to Bukit Timah."