New MRT signalling system to be tested on East-West Line during operational hours on 5 Sundays from April 29

SINGAPORE - Transport operator SMRT will commence live testing of the new signalling system on the East-West Line (EWL) on five Sundays from this Sunday (April 29) to May 27.

During the full-day tests, which will happen when train services are operational, the line will connect Gul Circle and Joo Koon stations. This section of the train line was disconnected after a train collision at Joo Koon station on Nov 15 last year.

By end-May, if all goes well, week-long live testing will commence.

The system is expected to be fully ready by June.

Previously, tests of the new signalling system were done outside train operational hours. All 35 stations along the EWL have had their operating hours on weekends shortened since March 2, so as to provide more time for engineering staff to intensify testing of the new signalling system.