Driver crashes car into drain near Geylang, abandons vehicle and flees

SINGAPORE - A driver who crashed his vehicle into a drain near Geylang on Sunday night (Dec 17) abandoned his wrecked car in the steep ditch.

The incident occurred around 8.50pm on Sunday night. The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident in Sims Way, towards Mountbatten Road, at 8.53pm.

No injuries were reported, said the police spokesman, and investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the incident show a badly wrecked white car inside the drain near Geylang Lorong 6.

The force of the impact wrecked parts of a railing along the drain, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday.

A 73-year-old eyewitness who declined to give his name told Shin Min that he was at a nearby coffee shop when he saw the white vehicle racing over.

The driver skidded and lost control, plunging straight into the ditch.

"The impact was quite big and there was a loud sound. Two men helped the driver out of the car," said the witness.

He added that the driver appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a black top and camouflage pants.

"Before the police arrived, he left the scene," he said.

Another eyewitness, a 39-year-old who gave his name as Ah Ti, said he was shocked by the incident.

"Even those on the second floor heard it and ran down to see what happened," he said.

It is unclear why the driver ditched his vehicle.

The Straits Times understands that the driver was located and was assisting in investigations as of Tuesday (Dec 19).

This is the latest in a series of accidents where vehicles were driven into drains.

Last week, a 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital after crashing her white vehicle into a drain in Bukit Timah.

Last month, a car ended up in a drain near Balmoral Plaza after an accident with a pedestrian.

In October, a car fell into a ditch after an accident with another vehicle in Ang Mo Kio.