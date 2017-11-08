Car ends up in drain near Balmoral Plaza

SINGAPORE - A car ended up in a drain near Balmoral Plaza after an accident with a pedestrian on Tuesday (Nov 7) night.

Twitter user Ajay posted a picture at 9.46pm of the vehicle on its side in the drain, with onlookers gathered along the path.

He said it occurred after Balmoral Plaza, towards Bukit Timah.

Mr Ajay, who did not give his full name, told The Straits Times that he heard a loud noise followed by a bang.

He went down from his home in a nearby condominium to see what happened and saw a man lying on the grass.

"He was motionless but still talking, and he was in deep pain and anguish," said Mr Ajay.

Bystanders pulled a man out from the car in the drain, he said, and ambulances took them both away.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at 9.07pm involving a car and a pedestrian along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.

A 57-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to an accident on Bukit Timah Road, towards Woodlands, after Balmoral Road at 9.23pm on Tuesday.

It advised motorists to avoid the left lane.