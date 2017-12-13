67-year-old woman injured after driving into drain in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE - A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital after accidentally driving her vehicle into a drain in Bukit Timah on Wednesday morning (Dec 13).

A photo contributed to citizen journalism site Stomp shows a white car in a drain by a road next to a Nissan showroom.

The area is cordoned off with tape.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident along Bukit Timah Road, towards Upper Bukit Timah Road, at 10.59am.

"The car driver, a 67-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to National University Hospital," the police said.

ST understands that she lost control of the vehicle and mounted the kerb, hitting the guard railing before crashing into the drain.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 11am and took the woman to hospital in an ambulance.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her.

Police investigations are ongoing.