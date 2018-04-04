KFC Malaysia responds to 'Rendangate' with cheeky ad

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fast food chain KFC has jumped on the "Rendangate" bandwagon with a cheeky ad on social media.

KFC Malaysia on Wednesday (April 4) posted a photo of a bucketful of fried chicken, with a backdrop of flames and the headline "Not Rendang", on its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The caption said: "The only thing that should be crispy is our fried chicken."

The fast-food chain also congratulated Malaysian MasterChef UK contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin despite being booted out of the contest.

At the quarter-finals of the reality TV show on Monday (April 2), Zaleha prepared a traditional rendition of nasi lemak with chicken rendang.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode criticised the rendang, with Wallace saying "the chicken skin isn't crispy. It can't be eaten and all the sauce is on the skin".

Torode chimed in, saying that the chicken rendang is a mistake.

"It hasn't had enough time to cook down and become lovely and soft and falling apart. Instead the chicken is just tough and not really flavoursome," he said.

Earlier, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad also responded to one of the chefs on Twitter, saying: "Maybe you are confusing rendang chicken with KFC".

Instagram users praised the KFC post. One user, Sofysodikin7, wrote: "Bravo KFC! And yes your fried chicken is the crispy-est! #wedontwantcrispyrendang #onlycrispyKFC".