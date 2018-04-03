British High Commissioner to Malaysia explains why rendang is never crispy

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK): The chicken rendang served with nasi lemak is "never crispy", says the British High Commissioner to Malaysia.

The High Commissioner Vicki Treadell had weighed in a controversy stirred up by the comments made by judges during a recent MasterChef UK episode .

After tasting Malaysian contestant Zaleha Kadir Opin's rendition of nasi lemak with chicken rendang, judge Gregg Wallace criticised the chicken skin for not being crispy enough. Another judge John Torode chimed in, saying that the chicken rendang is a mistake.

Zaleha was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the competition even though the very same dish attract queues outside her kitchen doors.

Malaysians took to social media to criticise the judges of MasterChef UK, questioning whether they were qualified to be criticising Asian foods.

Treadell said on Twitter on Tuesday (April 3) that "rendang" was an iconic Malaysian national dish and should not to be confused with the Indonesian variant.

"It can be chicken, lamb or beef. It is never crispy and should also not be confused with fried chicken, sometimes served with nasi lemak,"

Treadell has Malaysian roots, having been born in Ipoh, Perak.