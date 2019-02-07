Zoos offer people the chance to name a cockroach after their exes

Looking for a Valentine's Day gift? Perhaps here's an idea that will arrive in time for next week.

Several zoos in the United States and England are offering patrons the opportunity to name cockroaches after their former girlfriends and boyfriends.

One of them, the El Paso Zoo in Texas, is not only naming a cockroach after your former love interest but will also feed the cockroach to a meerkat.

The best part? They will be streaming the "Quit Bugging Me" meerkat event live on Facebook and their website on Valentine's Day.

These names will also be displayed around the meerkat exhibit and on social media starting Feb 11.

El Paso Zoo event coordinator Sarah Borrego told CBS News that this event "is a fun way to get the community involved in our daily enrichment activities" and added that meerkats love to eat cockroaches as a snack.

Besides the El Paso Zoo, Hemsley Conservation Centre in Kent in England is inviting the public to name a cockroach in their exhibit for £1.50 (S$2.63).

They will also receive a gift certificate for their donation, which can be given to the unsuspecting cockroach namesake.

The Bronx Zoo in New York has also jumped on the roach bandwagon, giving its visitors the opportunity to purchase a "timeless gift" - the chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for US$15 (S$20.34).