Zelensky urges allies to use ‘all means’ to force Russia into peace talks

MADRID - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 27 called on the West to “use all means” to force Russia to peace talks during a visit to Madrid, which pledged one billion euros in military aid as a Russian offensive gained new ground.

Russia said it has taken two more villages as part of its assault in eastern Ukraine and Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg urged allies to rethink their restrictions on using Western weapons to strike inside Russia, a key demand of the Ukrainian president.

“We need to intensify our joint work with our partners to achieve more. Security and tangible coercion of Russia to peace by all means,” Mr Zelensky told a joint press conference with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

On the back foot, Ukraine has been pressing its backers – especially the United States – to allow it to use longer-range weapons they supply to hit targets inside Russia.

Washington and other allies have been reluctant to permit Kyiv to strike over the border out of fear that it could drag them closer to direct conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia.

Mr Zelensky pressed home the point in Madrid.