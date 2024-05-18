Zelensky says Russia could step up offensive but Ukraine would only accept “fair peace”

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with AFP on May 17 warned Russia could intensify its offensive and said Kyiv would only accept a “fair peace” despite the West’s calls for a quick solution.

Mr Zelensky also repeated pleas for allies to send more air defence and fighter jets and said the “biggest advantage” for Russia was a ban on Ukraine using Western-donated weapons to strike Russian territory.

With a mobilisation law coming into force on May 18, he admitted issues with staffing and “morale” in Ukrainian ranks, which have been often outgunned and outmanned as the third year of the war grinds on.

While Russian troops have made gradual advances in recent months, it has seen larger gains along the northeastern border in an offensive that began on May 10 in Kharkiv region.

But Mr Zelensky said on May 17 that Ukraine would hold its defensive lines and stop any major Russian breakthrough.

“No one is going to give up,” said Mr Zelensky, who has been the face of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia since the invasion began in February 2022.

‘Nonsense situation’

Mr Zelensky also rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for an Olympic truce during the Paris Games, saying it would hand an “advantage” to Moscow by giving it time to move around troops and artillery.

He said Ukraine and its Western allies had the “same values” but often “different views”, particularly on what the end of the conflict might look like.

“We are in a nonsense situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Everyone wants to find some model for the war to end faster,” he said, when asked about the possibility of a scenario for ending hostilities like the one that established a dividing line on the Korean peninsula.

The president urged China and countries from the developing world to attend a peace summit with dozens of leaders being hosted by neutral Switzerland in June to which Russia has not been invited.

He said global players like China “have influence on Russia. And the more such countries we have on our side, on the side of the end of the war, I would say, the more Russia will have to move and reckon with.”

The 46-year-old former comedian wore one of his trademark khaki outfits for the interview in Kyiv – his first with foreign media since the start of Russia’s Kharkiv region offensive.

“We want the war to end with a fair peace for us,” while “the West wants the war to end. Period. As soon as possible. And for them, this is a fair peace,” he said.