Zelensky tells Europe: Russia will attack others if Ukraine loses

GRANADA, Spain - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned European leaders on Thursday that Russia could rebuild its military capabilities and attack other countries within five years if the continent were to waver in its support for Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky, attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain, also said he remained confident of continued US and European financial aid despite "political storms" in Washington and elsewhere.

In an emotional speech, Mr Zelensky described how Ukrainian children in the eastern city of Kharkiv were learning remotely or attending classes in subway stations because of air raids.

"Until there is a fully effective air defence system, children cannot attend school," he told the gathering in the city of Granada.

Underlining the horrors of war, a Russian attack on a village in the Kharkiv region on Thursday killed at least 51 people, including a six-year-old boy, Ukrainian officials said.

Mr Zelensky said that by providing additional military equipment to Ukraine, European countries could help ensure that a "drone, tank, or any other Russian weapon will not strike anyone else in Europe".

"We must not allow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to destabilise any other parts of the world and our partners in order to ruin Europe's power," Mr Zelensky said.

"The presence of Russia, its military or proxies in the territory of any other country is a threat to all of us. We must work together to push Russia out of the territory of other countries," he added.

Commitment

The European Political Community was established last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries from Norway to Moldova.

The Granada gathering gives leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to re-state their commitment to Ukraine after political turbulence in both the US and Europe raised questions about continued support.

A dispute among the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to go from confidence that a deal will be made on Ukraine aid to openly expressing concern.

Support in Europe has also appeared less rock-solid after pro-Russian former Prime Minister Robert Fico won an election in Slovakia last weekend on pledges to end military aid to Ukraine.