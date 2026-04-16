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Zara owner Inditex reports unauthorised access to transaction databases

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Zara owner Inditex said the databases do not contain customer data, addresses, passports or bank details.

Zara owner Inditex said the databases do not contain customer data, addresses, passports or bank details.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Zara owner Inditex said it had identified unauthorised access to databases hosted by a third party containing information on transactions with customers.

The databases do not contain customer data, addresses, passwords, or bank card details, Inditex said in a statement late on April 15, adding that it immediately applied security protocols and started notifying relevant authorities.

The breach “stems from a security incident that affected a former technology provider and has impacted several companies operating internationally”, the company said. A spokesperson declined to give any further information. REUTERS

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