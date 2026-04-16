Zara owner Inditex reports unauthorised access to transaction databases
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Zara owner Inditex said it had identified unauthorised access to databases hosted by a third party containing information on transactions with customers.
The databases do not contain customer data, addresses, passwords, or bank card details, Inditex said in a statement late on April 15, adding that it immediately applied security protocols and started notifying relevant authorities.
The breach “stems from a security incident that affected a former technology provider and has impacted several companies operating internationally”, the company said. A spokesperson declined to give any further information. REUTERS