Zambian police summon opposition leader for questioning
LUSAKA, Aug 21 - Zambian police have summoned for questioning opposition leader Brian Mundubile, who came second in last week's election but alleges it was rigged to hand President Hakainde Hichilema a second term.
• Hichilema, in power since 2021 in the mineral-rich Southern African nation, denies the election was fraudulent.
• Mundubile has said he will challenge the result in court.
• In a statement late on Thursday, police said they wanted to interview Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu as part of an investigation into an alleged plot that threatens national security.
• Mundubile could not be reached for comment but has said previously that police claims about the plot are fabricated.
• The opposition presidential candidate went into hiding after a police raid shortly after the August 13 election in which leading opposition figures were arrested and one, ex-minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire.
• Police said in their statement that Mundubile and Zulu had sought refuge "under international law with a known international organisation," without naming it.
• Call-out notices have been served on Mundubile and Zulu's advocates, police added. REUTERS