Alphabet-owned YouTube was down for more than 240,000 users in the United States on Feb 17, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

SINGAPORE – YouTube on Feb 18 said it has fixed a glitch on the platform that impacted t housands of accounts in several parts of the world including the United States, Singapore, Australia and India.

In an X post on Feb 18, TeamYouTube said: “This issue has been fixed across YouTube.” The platform also thanked users for reporting the issue and being patient with YouTube as it sorted the matter out.

In an update on a Google forum post, YouTube said all its platforms – YouTube.com, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV – “are back to normal”.

In an earlier update on X, TeamYouTube said the glitch prevented videos from appearing across multiple surfaces, including the homepage and the app.

More than 329,000 users in the United States reported having issues with the platform on Downdetector.com as at 9.18am Feb 18, Singapore time. The number of reports started to dip from 9.33am and some 66 reports remained at around 12pm.

According to a Reuters report citing data from Downdetector, a user-reported outage tracker, YouTube users in Britain and Mexico were also experiencing issues with the platform.

Citing data from Downdetector.com, Bloomberg reported that Google, Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare were among other sites experiencing issues in the US.

YouTube, on its G oogle forum post earlier on Feb 18 , said there was a small number of reports that some people were unable to log in to YouTube TV.

More than 2,900 reports of service disruption on YouTube were recorded in Singapore on Downdetector.com at around 9.20am. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR.COM

Some 8,923 reports of service disruptions for YouTube TV and 2,694 reports for service disruptions on Google were recorded on DownDetector in the US, as at 9.18am, Singapore time. The number of reports fell to less than 10 each on both platforms by 12pm.

In Singapore, more than 2,900 reports of service disruption on YouTube were recorded on Downdetector.com at around 9.20am, Singapore time. Reports dropped to 40 by 12pm.

Several netizens in Singapore took to social media platforms and online forums to talk about the issues they faced with the platform.

In a Hard wareZone forum thread on Feb 18 discussing the YouTube issue, user CyberGhost said: “YouTube also wants to enjoy a holiday during CNY (Chinese New Year), and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

This was in response to several other members who reported having issues with the platform. Some users on the HardwareZone forum said the issue was “only on the homepage”, while all other YouTube features were functioning.

When The Straits Times opened the YouTube website at around 9.20am, a blank screen showed up on the platform’s home page. However, links to videos could be opened and videos from such links could still be played.

As at 10.40am, ST observed that the platform’s functions had resumed.

In Australia, the number of reports of YouTube service disruptions peaked at around 9.14am, Singapore time. Some 11,872 reports were made on Downdetector.com at that time, and the number of reports have since dipped to 149 , as at 12.15pm.

In India, 19,250 reports of service disruptions were made on Downdetector.com as at 9.50am. Data from the site shows that the number of reports fell to 156 as at 12pm.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is the biggest video-sharing platform in the world, and has over 2.5 billion active users every month, according to AFP.