Youtube says will flag AI-generated content

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The move reverses a previous policy of relying on video creators to self-report if they had used generative AI tools.

PARIS - Youtube will in future automatically detect AI-generated content and flag the information to viewers on its platform, the Google-owned company said on May 27.

The move reverses a previous policy of relying on video creators to self-report if they had used generative AI tools.

“If a creator doesn’t specify whether or not they used AI, but our systems detect significant photorealistic AI use, we will now automatically apply a label,” Youtube said in a blog post.

The video platform’s last steps on generative AI date back to 2024, when it requested that creators flag content where they had used the technology.

Since then there have been major strides in producing photorealistic images and video, with widely available AI models including Google’s Veo 3.1 and Seedance from Tiktok’s parent company Bytedance.

Creators will be able to challenge the new flags if they think their content has been unfairly labelled as AI, Youtube said.

The platform added that the flags would have no impact on its algorithm for recommending videos to users.

Other platforms and social networks to introduce automatic flagging of AI content recently include music streamer Spotify.

Many online spaces are flooded with AI-generated images, video or audio, which is growing increasingly difficult to tell apart from human creations as the tools become more capable. AFP