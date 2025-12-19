Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At one point, there were more ​than ⁠10,800 reports of issues with the streaming ​platform in the US.

Alphabet’s YouTube was largely back ‍up after a brief outage denied access for ​thousands ‍of users globally on Dec 19, according to ‍Downdetector.com.

There were about 200 outage reports ‍from users of the platform as of 9am ET (9pm Singapore time), ⁠compared with the peak of nearly 10,800, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Outage reports in the UK dropped to nearly ​70 from more than 3,000, while Canada also reported ‌quick restoration of ​the service, according to the website, which shows outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

The outage reports in Singapore began at about 7.50pm, reaching a peak of 805 reports at 9.19pm. This then fell to 284 reports at 9.34pm.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The actual ‍number of affected users may ​differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these ​reports are user-submitted. REUTERS