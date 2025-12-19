YouTube largely back up after being down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows
Alphabet’s YouTube was largely back up after a brief outage denied access for thousands of users globally on Dec 19, according to Downdetector.com.
There were about 200 outage reports from users of the platform as of 9am ET (9pm Singapore time), compared with the peak of nearly 10,800, Downdetector showed.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
Outage reports in the UK dropped to nearly 70 from more than 3,000, while Canada also reported quick restoration of the service, according to the website, which shows outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.
The outage reports in Singapore began at about 7.50pm, reaching a peak of 805 reports at 9.19pm. This then fell to 284 reports at 9.34pm.
YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted. REUTERS