Young Africans say China has biggest positive influence, not US

JOHANNESBURG (BLOOMBERG) - China has overtaken the US as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, according to a survey released on Monday (June 13).

A survey conducted by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation found that 76 per cent of 4,507 young Africans across 15 countries named China as a foreign power with a positive influence on their lives, compared with 72 per cent for the US.

In 2020, when the inaugural study of 18-to-24-year-olds was conducted, 83 per cent of respondents saw the US's influence as positive while the figure for China was 79 per cent.

The results are further evidence that China is winning the battle against geopolitical rivals such as the US and the European Union (EU) for the hearts and minds of Africans.

Beijing has plowed money into African infrastructure over the past two decades and supplies the continent with affordable consumer goods ranging from mobile phones and solar panels to shovels and plastics.

"We see China having climbed to pole position, we see a recognition of the fact that China is engaging in Africa at a time when when very few others are," Mr Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the foundation, said in an interview in Johannesburg.

"In Africa, America has played a very very limited role, its actually played an embarrassingly insignificant role in terms of actual investment, actual trade, actual building of infrastructure."

In addition to its vast mineral and energy resources, Africa has the world's most youthful population and is seen as a potential market for the future by countries ranging from France to India.

In terms of perceived positive influence, the US has now slipped behind Britain and the EU as well.

"There is no question that China is the dominant player in Africa today," Mr Ichikowitz said. "Overall we are seeing a much more positive approach to China, that's going to drive a lot more engagement with China."

Positive sentiment toward China was strongest in Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria. The survey, which involves lengthy face-to-face interviews, will be run annually.

Still, China's influence is not seen as universally positive. Of those surveyed 56 per cent said they believed the unverified conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was developed and intentionally spread by the Chinese government.

The survey also showed that young Africans have lost faith in their own governments, and are increasingly concerned about climate change and discrimination against women and ethnic minorities.