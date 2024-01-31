Yemen’s Houthis say they fired several missiles at US warship

SANAA - Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired “several” missiles at a US warship in the Red Sea, they said on Jan 31, hours after the US military reported shooting down a missile.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, fired several... naval missiles at the American destroyer USS Gravely in the Red Sea,” the Houthi statement said.

Earlier, US Central Command said the USS Gravely shot down a Houthi missile at about 11.30pm on Jan 30 – the latest in a series of such incidents in the Red Sea.

“Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea,” a Centcom statement said.

“The missile was shot down by USS Gravely. There were no injuries or damage reported.”

The Houthis, part of the anti-Western, anti-Israel “axis of resistance” of Iranian-backed groups, have been harassing Red Sea shipping for months, triggering US and British reprisal attacks.

The Houthis have launched more than 30 attacks on commercial shipping and naval vessels since Nov 19, the Pentagon said on Jan 30.