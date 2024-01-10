Yemen's Houthis target vessel in Red Sea -Yemeni military source told Al Jazeera

A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of \"Red Sea\" and \"Houthi attacks\" words in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
CAIRO -Yemen's Houthi group Ansarullah targeted a vessel in the Red Sea, a Yemeni military source told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization received a report of an incident in the Red Sea approximately 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack U.S. warships if the militia group itself was targeted. REUTERS

