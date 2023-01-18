Yellen, China’s Liu meet as global rivals seek to limit conflict

ZURICH – The top US and China economic officials met on Wednesday in Zurich, the latest effort to improve contacts and communication between the two global competitors after a period of heightened tensions.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen greeted her Chinese counterpart, Vice-Premier Liu He, as the leading political and economic powers seek to revive engagement even as they spar over a number of flashpoints – from technology, trade and debt, to Taiwan and Ukraine.

“We share a responsibility to show that China and the United States can manage our differences and prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict,” Ms Yellen said in brief public remarks before the pair met behind closed doors.

“While we have areas of disagreement – and we will convey them directly – we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship,” she said.

On his part, Mr Liu told Ms Yellen their countries need “serious communication” and coordination on issues including climate change and the economy and that he was ready for an in-depth exchange.

“We do believe that we have to always bear in mind the bigger picture, try to manage our differences appropriately and seek common ground,” Mr Liu said. “In this way, hopefully we can work together to maintain the overall stability of Chinese-US relations.”

Mr Liu said he agreed with Ms Yellen that the two countries should always maintain dialogue and exchanges, no matter how circumstances changed.

He added: “That is why I am very much ready to work together to seize the opportunity we have today, Madam Secretary, to carry out professional, in-depth, frank and pragmatic exchanges.”

The Zurich meeting isn’t expected to resolve any key issues.

Any rapport with Mr Liu in his current role will also likely be short-lived.

That’s because he is expected to step down in the coming months as Chinese President Xi Jinping appoints a new inner circle.

It does, however, mark a modest step forward in a period of renewed engagement that began cautiously last year.

President Joe Biden and Mr Xi held their first face-to-face meeting in November on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to visit Beijing next month.