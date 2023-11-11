Yellen and China's He to 'intensify communication' after pre-APEC meetings

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a bilateral meeting ahead of a U.S.-hosted APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ File photo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng agreed to "intensify communication" and committed to work together on a range of economic, financial stability and regulatory issues, Treasury said on Friday.

The two "had candid, direct, and productive discussions on the U.S.-China bilateral economic relationship and a wide range of issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of disagreement," a statement from the Treasury said. The two met Nov. 9-10 in San Francisco ahead of the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) country leaders.

Yellen plans to travel to China next year to continue discussions, the statement said, adding that both sides emphasized they are not seeking to decouple their economies. REUTERS

