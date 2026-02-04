Straitstimes.com header logo

Xi, Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping via video link from Moscow, Russia, February 4, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link from Moscow, Russia, on Feb 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin both hailed their ties during a video call on Feb 4 held in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of

Moscow’s war in Ukraine

.

Mr Putin said the Moscow-Beijing relationship was an important stabilising factor at a time of growing global turbulence, in a Russian state television broadcast of the talks.

Mr Xi, speaking via an interpreter, called for the countries to work out a “grand plan” to further bilateral relations, which he said were advancing in the right direction.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership days before Mr Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, China has emerged as an economic lifeline for Russia by stepping up trade with its northern neighbour, while Western powers piled sanctions on Moscow.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin last met in Beijing when China staged a

massive military parade in September

that was also attended by North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

During that meeting, Mr Xi said China-Russia ties had “withstood international turbulence” and pledged to coordinate with Moscow on issues concerning their core interests.

Ukraine and Europe have accused Beijing of providing direct military aid to Russia’s war effort. Beijing denies the accusations and says it is not a party to the conflict.

On Feb 3, senior diplomats of the two countries met in Beijing to discuss the global security situation and other issues and reached “broad consensus”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. REUTERS

More on this topic
China tells Russia’s security chief bilateral relations could ‘break new ground’ in 2026
China provides intelligence to Russia on Ukraine targets, Ukrainian intelligence says
See more on

China

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Xi Jinping

Television

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.