X down for thousands of users in the US, Downdetector shows

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In Singapore, reports from Downdetector spiked from 269 at 10.46pm to 1,400 at 11.01pm.

Social media platform X was down for thousands of users in the US on March 18, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,330 reports of issues with X as of 11.16am ET (11.16pm Singapore time), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

In Singapore, reports from Downdetector spiked from 269 at 10.46pm to 1,400 at 11.01pm, before going down to 811 at 11.16pm. This later dropped to 431 at 11.25pm, and then to 20 at 11.37pm.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS