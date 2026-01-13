X down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Social media platform X was down for thousands of users globally on Jan 13, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 22,900 reports of issues with the platform in the US as at 9.19am ET (9.19pm Singapore time) according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X was also down for more than 7,000 users in the UK as at 9.20am ET, and for more than 2,700 users in Canada.

In Singapore, there were about 690 reports of issues with the platform on Downdetector at about 10.50pm.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted. REUTERS