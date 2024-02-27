WTO braced for battles on fisheries, agriculture in UAE talks

ABU DHABI - Trade ministers are set for tough negotiations on Feb 27 at a World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi, with fisheries and agriculture taking centre stage.

The closed talks will take place on the second day of the WTO’s 13th ministerial conference, which is scheduled to run until Feb 29 but could go into overtime amid divisions.

There is little hope for major breakthroughs, with WTO rules requiring full consensus among all 164 member states.

But progress could be made on a new global agreement on fisheries subsidies that total billions of dollars annually.

After a 2022 deal that banned subsidies contributing to illegal, undeclared and unregulated fishing, the WTO hopes to conclude a second package focusing on subsidies which fuel overcapacity and overfishing.

“We’re close. It’s doable for sure,” said a diplomatic source.

“The final push needs a little bit of compromise, a little bit of political will,” the source told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity, calling a potential agreement a “very good outcome”.

The 2022 agreement has yet to take effect as not enough countries have ratified it.

But it was seen as a major achievement, marking just the second accord concluded by the WTO’s full membership since the global trade body was created in 1995, and the first focused on environmental protection.

‘Sensitive issues’

Negotiations in recent months at the WTO headquarters in Geneva have enabled a draft text to be brought forward for a second fisheries deal.

The draft provides for a ban on subsidies that promote overfishing and overcapacity, unless they fall within the framework of a fishery resource management mechanism based on sustainability criteria.

The text would essentially divide member countries into three groups, with the largest subsidy providers subject to greater scrutiny.

It provides flexibilities and advantages for developing countries.

But some – notably India – are demanding concessions, including transition periods that others consider too long.

“We have some sensitive issues, some discussions to have, particularly with India and with certain countries, but we are relatively confident in our abilities to finally seal this agreement,” said a French diplomatic source.