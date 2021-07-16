Wounded wife of slain Haiti leader Jovenal Moise thanks caregivers on Twitter

MIAMI (AFP) - The widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenal Moise on Thursday (July 15) thanked her caregivers who helped her "hold on" after the attack in which she was seriously injured.

"Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time. With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on," Martine Moise, the 47-year-old former first lady said on Twitter, next to a photograph of herself in a hospital bed with a heavily bandaged right arm.

In a message written in Creole, she said the pain of losing her husband "will never pass."

She was wounded in the arm and leg by the hit squad who stormed the couple's residence in the early hours of July 7 and shot dead her husband.

She had previously issued only one message on Twitter, in which she called for the "battle" by her late husband for Haiti's "stability," should carry on.