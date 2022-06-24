World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

POINTE-A-PITRE (AFP) - You can see it with the naked eye and pick it up with a pair of tweezers - not bad for a single bacteria.

Scientists say they have discovered the world's largest variety in the mangroves of Guadeloupe - and it puts its peers to shame.

At up to 2cm in length, "Thiomargarita magnifica" is not only around 5,000 times bigger than most bacteria - it boasts a more complex structure, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday (June 23).

The discovery "shakes up a lot of knowledge" in microbiology, Olivier Gros, professor of biology at the University of the Antilles and co-author of the study, told AFP.

In his laboratory in the Caribbean island group city of Pointe-a-Pitre, he marvelled at a test tube containing strands that look like white eyelashes.

"At first I thought it was anything but a bacterium because something two centimetres (in size) just couldn't be one", he said.

The researcher first spotted the strange filaments in a patch of sulphur-rich mangrove sediment in 2009.

Techniques including electronic microscopy revealed it was a bacterial organism, but there was no guarantee it was a single cell.

'As tall as Mount Everest'

Molecular biologist Silvina Gonzalez-Rizzo, from the same laboratory, found it belonged to the Thiomargarita family, a bacterial genus known to use sulphides to grow. And a researcher in Paris suggested they were indeed dealing with just one cell.

But a first attempt at publication in a scientific journal a few years later was aborted.

"We were told: 'This is interesting, but we lack the information to believe you'," Gros said, adding that they needed stronger images to provide proof.

Then a young researcher, Jean-Marie Volland, managed to study the bacterium with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, run by the University of California.