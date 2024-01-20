World’s biggest iceberg ‘battered’ by waves as it heads north

PARIS - It was impossible to see through the snow and fog on the Antarctic seas, but expedition leader Ian Strachan knew his ship was approaching a true behemoth: The world’s biggest iceberg lay somewhere ahead.

“Then the clouds lifted and we could see this expansive – almost abstract – white line that extended each way across the horizon,” he told AFP.

As the ship got closer during its visit on Jan 20, huge gaping crevasses and beautiful blue arches sculpted into the edge of the iceberg came into focus.

Waves up to 4m high “smashed” and “battered” its wall, breaking off small chunks and collapsing some arches, Mr Strachan said.

He compared sailing along the endless jagged edge to looking at sheet music. “All the cracks and arches were different notes as the song played.”

The tooth-shaped iceberg named A23a is nearly 4,000 sq km across, making it more than twice the size of Greater London.

After three decades stuck to the Antarctic ocean floor, the iceberg is now heading north on what could be its final journey.

It contains an estimated one trillion tonnes of fresh water that are likely to melt off into the ocean along the way.

The iceberg, which is up to 400m thick in places, is currently drifting between Elephant Island and the South Orkney islands.

Mr Strachan was speaking to AFP as his ship, run by expeditions firm EYOS, was wrapping up a private tour of the Antarctic Peninsula.

It had been planning to go to South Georgia Island but, due to a bird flu outbreak there, it visited A23a instead.

It was not the first ship to witness the majesty of the iceberg.

Britain’s RRS Sir David Attenborough was travelling to Antarctica on a scientific mission in December when it found the A23a blocking its path.