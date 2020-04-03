World unites in practising safe-distancing

To help contain the coronavirus outbreak, the authorities worldwide have introduced a slew of measures to keep people apart in public places as well as reduce the size of public gatherings. In Chatsworth, South Africa, shoppers keep a safe distance from one another as they queue outside a grocery store during a nationwide 21-day lockdown; others in Quetta, Pakistan, comply by standing within marked circles while waiting to collect free dry rations from a welfare trust. Over in Tokyo, new employees of Japan's Defence Ministry sit on chairs spaced wide apart as they watch a video message from Defence Minister Taro Kono during a ceremony on Wednesday.