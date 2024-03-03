World trade chiefs pull talks from brink with e-commerce deal

ABU DHABI – The World Trade Organisation agreed to extend a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs for two years after marathon negotiations in Abu Dhabi, while failing to secure deals on other contentious trade issues, including a crackdown on agriculture and fisheries subsidies.

Speaking at the closing session, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called the WTO a “source of resilience” in a world shaken by geopolitical turmoil. She encouraged negotiators to continue discussions on their unfinished business.

Adding to the challenges at the 13th biennial ministerial conference of the Geneva-based institution are dozens of elections this year in major economies as incumbent politicians from Brussels to New Delhi feel pressure from farmers, truckers and other workers protesting for relief from inflation and foreign competition.

At the start of the week, “I said trying to get achievements gains in these headwinds would be tough,” Okonjo-Iweala, whose term ends in August 2025, said during a press conference. “We didn’t achieve all we wanted to, but what we did achieve I think was pretty amazing.”

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong represented Singapore at the conference and chaired the inaugural Ministerial Conversation on Trade and Sustainable Development.

Reiterating Singapore’s strong support for the rules-based multi-lateral trading system, he said: “Members need to continue to work together to exercise collective leadership and set a forward-looking agenda for the WTO, to ensure that it remains relevant and fit-for-purpose.

“The work at the WTO does not end here at (this conference), and we must press on to ensure that the WTO continues to deliver meaningful outcomes for all.”

The US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business lobbying group, applauded the extension, saying in a statement that “the global economy benefits when digital trade stays duty-free.”

As the talks ended past midnight after running for 16 hours on March 1, the last-minute pact to preserve the e-commerce moratorium until March 31, 2026, or the next WTO ministerial conference, was the most important breakthrough.

Other than the moratorium, members agreed to hasten discussions on the restoration of a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system by 2024, which is critical for the functioning of the WTO, said Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The members also agreed to review special and differential treatment provisions for developing and least developed country members, and a set of transition support measures for these members.

New disciplines that would facilitate the services trade by streamlining and simplifying regulatory procedures came into effect during the conference, where Comoros and Timor-Leste were welcomed to the WTO.

It surprised some observers who heard European Union officials say just minutes before a draft agreement was announced that the week-long negotiations were headed for total failure.