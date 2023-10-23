World’s oldest dog, Bobi, dies aged 31

The world’s oldest dog, Bobi, died on Sunday at the age of 31.

Hailing from Leiria, Portugal, Bobi is also the oldest dog ever on record.

The news of Bobi’s death was announced on Facebook by American veterinarian Dr Karen Becker early on Monday morning.

“Is there ever enough time? I think not,” said Dr Becker, who is described on her website as the “most followed veterinarian in the world”.

“Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.”