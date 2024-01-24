World’s most ambitious trade route stalls in Middle East turmoil

WASHINGTON - A far-reaching plan to channel Europe-Asia trade through the Middle East is at risk of stalling before it even gets started.

The Israel-Hamas war has halted progress on what is known as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

It was a project touted in 2023 by Washington and key allies that envisages building new rail links across the Arabian peninsula.

As Houthi attacks disrupt Red Sea shipping and turmoil spreads across the region, IMEC is effectively on ice.

That is a setback for US strategy, because the plan served multiple purposes: counter China’s Belt and Road infrastructure programme, build influence in the so-called “Global South”, and speed up the hoped-for rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“This is a project that made Iran, China, Russia, even Turkey nervous,” said Ms Romana Vlahutin, the former European Union special envoy for connectivity who is now a distinguished fellow at the German Marshall Fund. “Maybe that is the best proof of its strategic importance.”

Asked whether the regional conflicts had stopped the project, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing on Jan 23 that efforts to lay the groundwork are “ongoing”.

“While it’s principally around a rail system, there would be all kinds of logistics and sustainment hubs along the way, and offer all kinds of opportunities for infrastructure improvement and employment,” Mr Kirby said. “That’s a years-long process.”

A person familiar with the plans earlier said the outbreak of violence in the Middle East has diverted attention away from discussions on IMEC.

‘Game-changing’

In their contest with China for global influence, the US and Europe have struggled to win support in the developing world. Many emerging nations stayed neutral in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and backed an immediate end to Israel’s war in Gaza – declining to follow the American line in both cases.

To bolster their leverage, Group of Seven countries are engaging in what some have dubbed a battle of offers – holding out the prospect of tangible infrastructure projects, rather than appealing to shared values.