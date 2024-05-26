World’s longest-serving flight attendant dies after serving for nearly 7 decades

American Airlines crew member Bette Nash, who held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant, has died at the age of 88.

She served for nearly 67 years after starting her career in 1957. According to ABC News, she has never officially retired from the airline.

A company memo from American Airlines on May 25 said she died in hospice care on May 17 after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.

“Bette was an industry icon, and those who flew with her knew her as a role model and consummate professional,” the memo said.

Ms Nash began her career with Eastern Airlines, which eventually merged into American Airlines in 1990.

She could fly any route in the world but chose to remain on the Washington-New York-Boston Shuttle, which allowed her to return home nightly to care for her son, who has Down syndrome, reported ABC News.

In 2022, Ms Nash’s dedication to her profession was recognised with a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a flight attendant.

“With her quick wit, magnetic personality and passion for serving others, Bette set an example not just for the flight attendant profession but for all of us in the airline industry,” said Mr Brady Byrnes, the airline’s senior vice-president of inflight and premium guest services.

In a 2022 interview with ABC News, Ms Nash recounted a time when air travel was much different.

She said passengers used to buy insurance from vending machines before their flights, and a ticket between New York and Washington cost just US$12 (S$16) then.

During a 2017 interview with ABC News affiliate WJLA, a television station in Washington, she spoke about the stringent conditions that flight attendants faced in the past. They had to meet specific weight and height criteria, and airlines enforced these standards strictly.

“You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight. It used to be horrible. You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take you off the payroll,” Ms Nash said.

Ms Nash remained committed to her role until the end, attending regular training sessions as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Her legacy was honoured by American Airlines on social media, which said she “inspired generations of flight attendants”.

“Fly high, Bette.”