World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela

A view of Caracas after a large scale US strike on Venezuela on Jan 3. Several leaders allied with Caracas denounced the US action.

- Venezuela’s neighbours and allies of its President Nicolas Maduro on Jan 3 condemned a large scale US strike on the South American country , as Spain offered to mediate for a peaceful settlement.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that US forces had captured Mr Maduro and flown him and his wife out of the country.

The Venezuelan government decried what it termed an “extremely serious military aggression” by Washington and declared a state of emergency as several leaders allied with Caracas denounced the US action.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called it an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America, which would lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Colombia is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2026 and leftist leader Petro called for the body to meet “immediately”.

Cuba

Cuba, a traditional regional ally, denounced what it called “state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people” according to a statement by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who urged a “response from the international community” following a “criminal attack” on Caracas.

European Union

The EU called for “restraint” and respect for international law in Venezuela on Jan 3 after US President Donald Trump announced US forces had captured leader Nicolas Maduro in a large-scale assault.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition” in Venezuela, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X after speaking with her US counterpart Marco Rubio.

“Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint,” she wrote.

Ms Kallas said the EU was closely monitoring the fast-moving situation and that she had spoken to the bloc’s envoy to Venezuela, with the safety of EU citizens “our top priority”.

The EU has not recognised the results of the disputed 2024 election that handed Mr Maduro a third term in power, and has slapped sanctions on dozens of Venezuelan officials for undermining democracy in the country.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Yvonne Mewengkang said the country was monitoring developments in Venezuela to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritise peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritising the protection of civilians,” she said.

“Indonesia emphasises the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

Iran

Iran, which has close links with oil-rich Venezuela, said it “strongly condemns the US military attack on Venezuela and a flagrant violation of the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “What matters is that when a person realises the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy.”

Russia

Russia condemned the US military action as “an act of armed aggression against Venezuela”.

“This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. “The pretexts used to justify such actions are untenable. Ideological hostility has triumphed over business-like pragmatism,” it added.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Jan 3 it was extremely concerned by reports that Mr Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from the country during “aggressive actions” by the United States.

“We call for immediate clarification of this situation. Such actions, if they did indeed take place, constitute an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

US

US Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat, said on X: “We have no vital national interests in Venezuela to justify war. We should have learnt not to stumble into another stupid adventure by now.”

Fellow Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego said on X: “This war is illegal, it’s embarrassing that we went from the world cop to the world bully in less than one year. There is no reason for us to be at war with Venezuela.” AFP, REUTERS