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A woman sleeps next to her dog in a public square following two earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 25.

CARACAS – Offers of support and condolences poured into Venezuela on June 25 after two powerful earthquakes left at least 32 dead and hundreds injured.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths,” US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends,” he said.

China also said it was ready to send whatever was needed.

“China is willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner, according to the needs of the Venezuelan side,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a news briefing. “As of now, there have been no reports of casualties among Chinese citizens.”

Latin American governments were quick to offer solidarity and help.

“For the time being, they have asked us for support in the form of specialist rescue and medical personnel,” Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X. “Mexico always stands in solidarity and always will.”

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he listened to news about the quake “with great concern and dismay” and would support recovery efforts.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said he readied 300 rescuers and paramedics and 50 tonnes of equipment, medicine and basic supplies.

Cuban health workers were already on the scene, said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, and were “fully mobilised and providing medical services to the affected population”.

Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile and Uruguay all expressed solidarity and offered help, while Ecuador and Dominican Republic both said they had readied aid to send over.

Wider world condolences

Japan offered “sincere condolences to those affected” in Venezuela, shortly after it was rocked by a 7.2-magnitude quake itself on June 25, escaping with no major damage.

“At this stage, there is no information we’re aware of that suggests Japanese citizens have been injured,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said.

Spain was the first of several European countries to react to the news, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offering “full support” to the Venezuelan people.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.

The sentiments were reflected in statements from Italian leader Giorgia Meloni and Germany’s Friedrich Merz.

The French government said it stood “in solidarity” with the Venezuelan people before confirming that its embassy in Caracas was damaged in the disaster.

Both Spain and France later said they would send dozens of rescuers, and Germany promised six military transport planes. They were joined by Switzerland, which promised emergency teams and rescue dogs.

The two warring nations, Ukraine and Russia, also sent their condolences without specific offers of aid.

The European Union said it has activated its satellite surveillance system, with aid commissioner Hadja Lahbib writing online: “We stand ready to step up assistance.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it has released 2 million Swiss francs (S$3.2 million) to help with the recovery efforts.

The humanitarian network said the Venezuelan Red Cross has already swung into action and promised to launch a fund-raiser for the disaster. AFP