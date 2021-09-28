World News Day: The day the San Francisco sky turned orange - The New Yorker

SAN FRANCISCO - Like many other San Francisco residents on the morning of September 9, 2020, writer Kelsey Rexroat woke up to a blackened bedroom, with the typical California sunshine failing to make an appearance that day.

Around that time, amid an unprecedented wildfire season across the state and the Pacific Northwest, almost five hundred thousand acres were ablaze, releasing tremendous amounts of smoke.

Some of that smoke converged over the Bay Area on its way to the ocean, mixing with the city’s iconic fog to create a blanket that the sunlight could barely penetrate—only the longer wavelengths of light could get through, bathing the city in a deep orange glow.

